Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE WCN opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

