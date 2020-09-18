Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of WASH opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.60.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
WASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.