Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WASH opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

