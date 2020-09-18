Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

