Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTRH. B. Riley initiated coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of WTRH opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

