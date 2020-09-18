vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -2.01. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

