Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

