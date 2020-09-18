Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,951,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 9,673,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 589.0 days.
Vitasoy International stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Vitasoy International has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.
Vitasoy International Company Profile
