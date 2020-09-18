Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.90 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.