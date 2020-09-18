Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

