Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Critical Comparison

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This table compares Viavi Solutions and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13% NVE 56.99% 16.86% 16.57%

This is a summary of current ratings for Viavi Solutions and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than NVE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.45 $28.70 million $0.58 21.03 NVE $25.41 million 9.84 $14.53 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats NVE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.