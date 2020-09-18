Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after buying an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 1,016,206 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $10,779,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.