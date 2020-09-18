ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

