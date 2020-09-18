Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.