Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of VCEL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,898.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vericel by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

