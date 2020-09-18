Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

