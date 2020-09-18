Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.65.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 111.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 434,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

