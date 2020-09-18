Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.35 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.43.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $237.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.