Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 389,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.