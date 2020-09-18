Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

