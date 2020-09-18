Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.