Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett Sells 9,005 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Valvoline by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

