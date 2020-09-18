Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett Sells 9,005 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Valvoline by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
