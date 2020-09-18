Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

