Valaris (VALPQ) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS: VALPQ) is one of 30 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valaris to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Valaris Competitors -93.43% -19.59% -6.98%

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris Competitors 878 2320 1931 78 2.23

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 33.33%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 75.53%. Given Valaris’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion -$198.00 million -0.02 Valaris Competitors $1.10 billion -$283.81 million 0.40

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valaris rivals beat Valaris on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

