Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 2,119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,338,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
A number of brokerages recently commented on UXIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.