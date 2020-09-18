Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 2,119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,338,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UXIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

