Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 100,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Usio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. On average, analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

