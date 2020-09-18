USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.66.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

