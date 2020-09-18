US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 0.6%

US Nuclear Corp. (NASDAQ:BLGO) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 97,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 352,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

