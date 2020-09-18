US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on USFD. TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE USFD opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

