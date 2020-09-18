Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

UPLD stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 48,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

