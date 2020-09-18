Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,664.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.