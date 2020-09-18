Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

