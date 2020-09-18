United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.45) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.52). United States Steel also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -1.45–1.45 EPS.

United States Steel stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.