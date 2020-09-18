United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.45) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.52). United States Steel also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -1.45–1.45 EPS.

NYSE X opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

