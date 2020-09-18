United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

