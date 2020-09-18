Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,209 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UAA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

