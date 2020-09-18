UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

UMBF opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 404.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

