UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

