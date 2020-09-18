Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $235.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

