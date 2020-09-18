Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 93.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 406.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

Shares of ULTA opened at $234.73 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

