U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading 5.7% Higher

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.98. 162,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 115,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

