Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $82.90. Approximately 388,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 362,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 200.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

