Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Trimble by 254.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Trimble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Trimble stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

