TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

