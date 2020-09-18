Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPCO. Huber Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tribune Publishing by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

