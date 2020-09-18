Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 16.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

