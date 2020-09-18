TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $577.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $473.00 to $577.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $497.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $519.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.94 and its 200-day moving average is $418.94. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

