TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 856,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,423. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

