Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,766,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,149,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 127.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Town Sports International by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

