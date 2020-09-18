Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,766,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,149,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
