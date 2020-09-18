Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.92 and last traded at $89.08. 1,666,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,004,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

