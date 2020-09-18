Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $477.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $468.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.86.

NYSE:TMO opened at $432.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $441.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

